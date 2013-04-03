版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls 1 percent on weak U.S. data

TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index
slipped 1 percent on Wednesday, recording widespread declines in
all major sectors, as sluggish U.S. economic data weighed on
investor sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 128.58 points, or 1.01 percent, at 12,553.52
in midmorning trade.
