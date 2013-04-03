CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls 2 pct on soft U.S. data, biggest 1-day drop this yr

TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index tumbled more than 2 percent on Wednesday, with declines in all major sectors, as sluggish U.S. economic data hurt investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 257.38 points, or 2.03 percent, at 12,424.72 in mid-afternoon trade. It was the biggest percentage drop for the index so far this year and its largest one-day fall since June 21, 2012.