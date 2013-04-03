版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls 2 pct on soft U.S. data, biggest 1-day drop this yr

TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index
tumbled more than 2 percent on Wednesday, with declines in all
major sectors, as sluggish U.S. economic data hurt investor
sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 257.38 points, or 2.03 percent, at 12,424.72
in mid-afternoon trade. It was the biggest percentage drop for
the index so far this year and its largest one-day fall since
June 21, 2012.
