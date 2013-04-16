版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 4月 16日 星期二 21:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as gold shares rebound from Monday's plunge

TORONTO, April 16 Canada's main stock index
turned positive in early Tuesday trade as a rebound in the price
of bullion from its biggest-ever daily loss on Monday helped
buoy gold stocks after a major selloff in the previous session.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 85.78 points, or 0.71 percent, at 12,090.66 in
early trading.
