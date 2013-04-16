CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as gold shares rebound from Monday's plunge

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TORONTO, April 16 Canada's main stock index turned positive in early Tuesday trade as a rebound in the price of bullion from its biggest-ever daily loss on Monday helped buoy gold stocks after a major selloff in the previous session. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 85.78 points, or 0.71 percent, at 12,090.66 in early trading.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.