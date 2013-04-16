版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as banks, energy shares drive gains

TORONTO, April 16 Canada's main stock index rose
almost 1 percent on Tuesday, recovering some of its losses due
to Monday's dramatic selloff, as positive U.S. economic data
lifted sentiment and spurred a rally in financial and energy
shares.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 115.04 points, or 0.96 percent,
at 12,119.92. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
