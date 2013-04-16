CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as banks, energy shares drive gains

TORONTO, April 16 Canada's main stock index rose almost 1 percent on Tuesday, recovering some of its losses due to Monday's dramatic selloff, as positive U.S. economic data lifted sentiment and spurred a rally in financial and energy shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 115.04 points, or 0.96 percent, at 12,119.92. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.