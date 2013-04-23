CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as gold, energy shares drag

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to a lower start
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
TORONTO, April 23 Canada's main stock index turned lower in early Tuesday trade, with weakness in commodity prices weighing on shares of gold and energy companies, as weak economic data from China and Germany dampened investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.83 points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,067.85, after opening higher.
TORONTO, April 12 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by losses among its heavyweight financial and natural resource sectors, while BlackBerry Ltd surged after a favorable arbitration ruling.