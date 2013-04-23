版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 4月 23日 星期二 21:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as gold, energy shares drag

TORONTO, April 23 Canada's main stock index
turned lower in early Tuesday trade, with weakness in commodity
prices weighing on shares of gold and energy companies, as weak
economic data from China and Germany dampened investor
sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 22.83 points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,067.85,
after opening higher.
