CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps 1 pct as commodities prices spur gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy stocks as oil prices gain
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index jumped more than 1 percent on Wednesday as higher commodity prices fueled gains in shares of materials and energy companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 125.13 points, or 1.03 percent, at 12,216.07 in late morning trade.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as financial and gold mining shares lost ground, offsetting gains for the energy group as oil prices rose.
April 10 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors remained cautious amid rising global geopolitical tensions.