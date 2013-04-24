版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps 1 pct as commodities prices spur gains

TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index
jumped more than 1 percent on Wednesday as higher commodity
prices fueled gains in shares of materials and energy companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 125.13 points, or 1.03 percent, at 12,216.07 in
late morning trade.
