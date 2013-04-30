版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 00:14 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns higher as Suncor jump offsets dip in golds

TORONTO, April 30 Canada's main stock index
briefly turned positive on Tuesday, helped by a jump in shares
of Suncor Energy Inc after its strong earnings showing,
which helped offset declines in gold and financial stocks.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 2.79 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,315.46
shortly after noon.
