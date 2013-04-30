版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 03:53 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps in late surge as Suncor provides boost

TORONTO, April 30 Canada's main stock index
jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday in late afternoon trade,
lifted by gains in most major sectors and in Suncor Energy Inc
 shares after a strong earnings report.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 137.80 points, or 1.12 percent, at 12,450.47.
