版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 3日 星期五 22:33 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps 1 percent on U.S. jobs data

TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index rose
more than 1 percent on Friday with gains across all major
sectors as investors cheered a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs
report.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 128.52 points, or 1.04 percent, at 12,508.11 at
midmorning.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐