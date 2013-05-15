CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls 1 pct as data fuels widespread declines

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy stocks as oil prices gain
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday, led lower by declines in all major sectors, as investors were disappointed by weak economic data from Europe and the United States. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 127.93 points, or 1.02 percent, at 12,449.12 in mid-afternoon trade.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as financial and gold mining shares lost ground, offsetting gains for the energy group as oil prices rose.
April 10 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors remained cautious amid rising global geopolitical tensions.