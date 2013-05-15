版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 16日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls 1 pct as data fuels widespread declines

TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index
dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday, led lower by declines
in all major sectors, as investors were disappointed by weak
economic data from Europe and the United States.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 127.93 points, or 1.02 percent, at 12,449.12
in mid-afternoon trade.
