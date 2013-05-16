版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 16日 星期四 21:49 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as gains in Telus, banks offset weak data

TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Thursday as weakness following sluggish data
from Europe and the United States was offset by gains in
financial stocks and in Telus Corp after the wireless
carrier made an acquisition move.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 3.04 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,476.69
shortly after the open.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐