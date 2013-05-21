CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises 1 pct as most sectors rally; positive data boosts

TORONTO, May 21 Canada's main stock index rose to its highest in 1-1/2 months on Tuesday, fueled by gains in almost all major sectors and optimism following positive economic data from Europe. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 127.91 points, or 1.01 percent, at 12,740.96 in mid-morning trade. The index reached 12,748.06, its highest point since April 1.