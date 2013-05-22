版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 23日 星期四

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps more than 1 percent on Fed comments

TORONTO, May 22 Canada's main stock index rose
more than 1 percent on Wednesday, led by gains across all major
sectors, as investors cheered comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
chairman Ben Bernanke suggesting continued monetary stimulus.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 138.73 points, or 1.09 percent, at 12,881.16 in
early afternoon trade.
