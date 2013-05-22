CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as Fed comments boost golds

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, May 22 Canada's main stock index closed a bit higher on Wednesday after a day of choppy trading as optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its easy money policy in place for now lifted shares of gold producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 10.07 points, or 0.08 percent, at 12,752.50. But seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.