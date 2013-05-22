版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 23日 星期四 04:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as Fed comments boost golds

TORONTO, May 22 Canada's main stock index closed
a bit higher on Wednesday after a day of choppy trading as
optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its easy money
policy in place for now lifted shares of gold producers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 10.07 points, or 0.08 percent,
at 12,752.50. But seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were
in the red.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐