CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as Fed comments boost golds

TORONTO, May 22 Canada's main stock index closed a bit higher on Wednesday after a day of choppy trading as optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its easy money policy in place for now lifted shares of gold producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 10.07 points, or 0.08 percent, at 12,752.50. But seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.