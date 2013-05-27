版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 27日 星期一

CANADA STOCKS-TSX makes early gains on gold sector strength

TORONTO, May 27 Canada's main stock index rose
in early Monday trade as a higher bullion price, supported by
strong physical demand and a weaker dollar, spurred a rise in
shares of gold companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 10.84 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,678.06
shortly after the open.

