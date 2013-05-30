版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 30日 星期四 21:42 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as stimulus optimism offset by RBC dip

TORONTO, May 30 Canada's main stock index was
little changed in early Thursday trade as weak U.S. economic
data suggesting that stimulus measures would remain in place was
offset by a decline in Royal Bank of Canada after the
lender reported quarterly results.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 2.86 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,735.47
shortly after the open.

