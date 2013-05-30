CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as stimulus optimism offset by RBC dip

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed, data awaited
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
TORONTO, May 30 Canada's main stock index was little changed in early Thursday trade as weak U.S. economic data suggesting that stimulus measures would remain in place was offset by a decline in Royal Bank of Canada after the lender reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.86 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,735.47 shortly after the open.
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were up (Adds market and company details, analyst comment, updates to close)
OTTAWA, April 3 Canada's main stock index ended modestly higher after a choppy session on Monday as gains in gold producers and other resource shares offset weakness in the energy sector and consumer-related stocks.