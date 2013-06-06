版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 6月 6日 星期四 22:14 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns higher as resources offset weaker banks

TORONTO, June 6 Canada's main stock index turned
positive in early Thursday trade as strength in the energy and
materials sectors offset a decline in financials following
comments from the European Central Bank.
    At midmorning, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index was up 3.26 points, or 0.03 percent,
at 12,446.91.
