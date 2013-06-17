版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 6月 17日 星期一 23:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps 1 percent on stimulus hopes

TORONTO, June 17 Canada's main stock index
jumped 1 percent on Monday as hopes that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will reaffirm support for its stimulus program fueled
gains across all major sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 122.05 points, or 1 percent, at 12,309.41 in
late morning trade.
