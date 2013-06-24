版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 6月 24日 星期一 21:43 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 7-month low as China concerns hit resources

TORONTO, June 24 Canada's main stock index fell
to its lowest in more than 7 months on Monday as worries about
the slowdown in the Chinese economy weighed on commodity prices
and pulled down shares of gold and energy producers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 154.91 points, or 1.29 percent, at 11,840.75
shortly after the open.

