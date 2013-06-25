版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 6月 25日 星期二 23:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps as central bank comments lift sentiment

TORONTO, June 25 Canada's main stock index rose
more than 1 percent on Tuesday, boosted by a jump in shares of
financial companies, after comments from major central banks
calmed market fears about liquidity and monetary policy.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 131.20 points, or 1.1 percent, at 11,968.06 in
late morning trade.

