CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips on weaker golds, CN Rail results

TORONTO, July 23 Canada's main stock index fell
in early Tuesday trade after positive sentiment induced by
China's commitment to reform was offset by a drop in gold miners
and weakness in Canadian National Railway after the
company posted quarterly results.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 12.33 points, 0.10percent, at 12,746.05
shortly after the open.
