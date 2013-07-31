版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 7月 31日 星期三

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns lower as Potash stumbles again

TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index
slipped into negative territory on Wednesday after Potash Corp
 extended its declines, a day after the breakup of a
Russian-Belarusian potash joint venture sent shockwaves through
the industry.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 3.86 points, or 0.03 percent, at 12,577.89 at
mid-morning.

