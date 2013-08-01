版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 8月 1日 星期四 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps at open on robust data, Barrick gain

TORONTO, Aug 1 Canada's main stock index jumped
in early Thursday trading, driven by strong economic data from
China and Europe, as well as a gain in Barrick Gold Corp
 after the miner reported quarterly results.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 125.27 points, or 1 percent, at 12,611.91
shortly after the open.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐