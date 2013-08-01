CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps at open on robust data, Barrick gain

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate higher start
March 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading modestly higher on Tuesday as investors looked past President Donald Trump's setback on healthcare reform to his planned stimulus policies.
TORONTO, Aug 1 Canada's main stock index jumped in early Thursday trading, driven by strong economic data from China and Europe, as well as a gain in Barrick Gold Corp after the miner reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 125.27 points, or 1 percent, at 12,611.91 shortly after the open.
March 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading modestly higher on Tuesday as investors looked past President Donald Trump's setback on healthcare reform to his planned stimulus policies.
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise (Updates prices to close)
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday as strength in gold-mining shares amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets like precious metals helped offset a slight decline in the energy sector.