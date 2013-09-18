版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 9月 19日 星期四 02:15 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns positive after Fed leaves stimulus intact

TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's main stock index
turned higher on Wednesday, led by gains in gold producers,
after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep its monetary
stimulus measures in place for now.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 55.74 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,889.85 in
mid-afternoon trade.

