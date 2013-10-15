版本:
2013年 10月 15日 星期二

TSX turns negative shortly after open as gold miners lead declines

TORONTO Oct 15 Toronto stocks turned lower shortly after the open on Tuesday, led by weaker gold miners, as optimism U.S. lawmakers could finalize a deal to avert defaulting on federal debt dragged prices of safe-haven bullion to three-month lows.

The resource-heavy Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 47.71 points, or 0.37 percent at 12,844.40, after opening higher. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.

