版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 12月 19日 星期四 03:28 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends gains after Fed plans to taper stimulus

TORONTO, Dec 18 Canada's main stock index
extended its gains on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
announced that it will begin scaling back its monetary stimulus
program.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 153.03 points, or 1.2 percent, at 13,333.19 in
mid-afternoon trade.

