版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 7月 2日 星期三 21:42 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high on positive data

TORONTO, July 2 Canada's main stock index
reached its highest-ever level on Wednesday as strong U.S. jobs
data helped fuel a rise in shares of financial companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 22.11 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,168.12
shortly after the open. 

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐