CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high on positive data

TORONTO, July 2 Canada's main stock index reached its highest-ever level on Wednesday as strong U.S. jobs data helped fuel a rise in shares of financial companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.11 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,168.12 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)