2015年 3月 19日 星期四 02:13 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns positive after Fed statement

TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index reversed course to trade higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve opened the door further to the possibility of a U.S. interest rate hike as early as June.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.88 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,946.41. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
