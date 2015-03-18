CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns positive after Fed statement

CANADA STOCKS-Oil, commodity prices weigh on TSX futures
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.
TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index reversed course to trade higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve opened the door further to the possibility of a U.S. interest rate hike as early as June.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.88 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,946.41. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's benchmark stock index notched its biggest advance in more than two months on Friday as commodity prices, especially oil, rebounded from losses earlier this week, while better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth boosted sentiment on Wall Street.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index notched its biggest advance in more than two months on Friday as commodity prices rebounded after sharp losses over the previous few days, while better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth boosted sentiment on Wall Street.