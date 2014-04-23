版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 4月 24日 星期四 03:57 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns negative at end of mostly positive session

TORONTO, April 23 Canada's main stock index turned negative during a sharp slip in the last half hour of trade on Wednesday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index shed around 20 points in minutes, pushing it more than 8 points below its last close, to 14,547.56. Six of the 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
