CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up on gold rally

TORONTO, July 6 Toronto's resource-laden main
stock market index ticked higher at the open on Wednesday as
strength in gold miners offset soft energy issues.
Investor sentiment remained fragile after a downgrade of
Portugal's credit rating heightened concern about the euro
zone's finances. Another increase in Chinese interest rates
also hurt the broader commodities complex.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE edged up 2.88 points to 13,428.18. Seven of the
index's 10 main sectors were on the rise.
(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)