CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up on gold rally

TORONTO, July 6 Toronto's resource-laden main stock market index ticked higher at the open on Wednesday as strength in gold miners offset soft energy issues.

Investor sentiment remained fragile after a downgrade of Portugal's credit rating heightened concern about the euro zone's finances. Another increase in Chinese interest rates also hurt the broader commodities complex.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE edged up 2.88 points to 13,428.18. Seven of the index's 10 main sectors were on the rise. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)