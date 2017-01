TORONTO, July 6 Toronto's main stock index ended a six-day streak of gains on Wednesday as an interest rate hike by China and Europe's debt woes pushed oil and gas shares sharply lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 22.20 points, or 0.17 percent, to unofficially close at 13,403.10. Half of the index's 10 main groups slid, led down by a 1.1 percent drop in the energy sector. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)