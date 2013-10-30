CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns negative, miners sole bright spot

TORONTO Oct 30 Canada's main stock index turned negative in morning trade on Wednesday, as strong gains from gold miners failed to offset broad weakness from banks, energy companies and industrial stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.6 points, or 0.03 percent, at 13,435.98 by 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT), after opening in positive territory.