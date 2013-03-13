版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 3月 14日 星期四 02:18 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends losses, down 1 pct after Tuesday's 19-month high

TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index extended losses in afternoon trade on Wednesday after hitting a 19-month high the day before, hurt by a broad selloff that went against the positive trend in U.S. trading.

At 2:09 p.m. (1809 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 137.94 points, or 1.07 percent, at 12,739.61.

