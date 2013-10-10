CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on signs of progress in U.S. deadlock

TORONTO, Oct 10 Canada's main stock index opened sharply higher on Thursday on broad gains led by financial stocks, bolstered by signs of progress in the U.S. government's deadlock over the federal budget and debt ceiling. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened up 0.6 percent, or 81.13 points, at 12,811.47. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory with the heavily weighted financial group up 0.8 percent.