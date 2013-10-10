CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on signs of progress in U.S. deadlock

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as industrials offset gains in energy
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
TORONTO, Oct 10 Canada's main stock index opened sharply higher on Thursday on broad gains led by financial stocks, bolstered by signs of progress in the U.S. government's deadlock over the federal budget and debt ceiling. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened up 0.6 percent, or 81.13 points, at 12,811.47. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory with the heavily weighted financial group up 0.8 percent.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index was slightly lower on Tuesday as weakness in the mining and industrial sectors offset a rise in energy stocks supported by higher oil prices.
March 29 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices extended gains.