版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 10月 10日 星期四 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on signs of progress in U.S. deadlock

TORONTO, Oct 10 Canada's main stock index opened
sharply higher on Thursday on broad gains led by financial
stocks, bolstered by signs of progress in the U.S. government's
deadlock over the federal budget and debt ceiling.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 opened up 0.6 percent, or 81.13 points, at 12,811.47.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory
with the heavily weighted financial group up 0.8 percent.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐