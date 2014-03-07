版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 3月 7日 星期五 22:45 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, financials rise after jobs data

TORONTO, March 7 Toronto's main stock index
opened higher on Friday, led by stronger energy and financial
stocks, as a better-than-expected reading of U.S. jobs data last
month offset an unexpectedly weak report in Canada.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 48.24 points, or 0.3 percent at 14,430.16
shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were
in positive territory.
