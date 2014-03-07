CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, financials rise after jobs data

TORONTO, March 7 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Friday, led by stronger energy and financial stocks, as a better-than-expected reading of U.S. jobs data last month offset an unexpectedly weak report in Canada. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.24 points, or 0.3 percent at 14,430.16 shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.