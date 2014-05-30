版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 5月 30日 星期五 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower after disappointing GDP

TORONTO, May 30 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Friday after data showed the country's economic growth
slowed more sharply than expected in the first quarter.
    Shortly after the opening bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.35 points, or 0.26
percent, at 14,550.60.

 (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐