CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower after disappointing GDP

TORONTO, May 30 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday after data showed the country's economic growth slowed more sharply than expected in the first quarter. Shortly after the opening bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.35 points, or 0.26 percent, at 14,550.60. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)