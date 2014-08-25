版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 8月 25日 星期一 21:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high as Tim Hortons shares soar

TORONTO, Aug 25 Canada's main stock index
touched a record high on Monday as shares of Tim Hortons Inc
 shot up after the coffee chain confirmed it was in
merger talks with Burger King.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 32.60 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,568.15
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak)
