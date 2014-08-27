版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 8月 27日 星期三 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens little changed as resource shares weigh

TORONTO, Aug 27 Canada's main stock index was
little changed at the open on Wednesday as weakness in energy
and materials shares offset a gain in the financial sector.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 11.99 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,607.22
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
