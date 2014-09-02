CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns lower as energy, gold mining stocks weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
TORONTO, Sept 2 Canada's main stock index turned lower in early trade on Tuesday, as slips in the price of oil and gold hit the stocks of energy companies and gold miners. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index slipped 24.42 points, or 0.16 percent, to 15,601.31 shortly after opening up. The exchange was closed on Monday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index edged higher in early trade on Friday, as energy stocks broadly gained with higher oil prices and Bombardier Inc shares weighed after Boeing asked the U.S. government to investigate pricing of the company's new jet.
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.