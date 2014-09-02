版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns lower as energy, gold mining stocks weigh

TORONTO, Sept 2 Canada's main stock index turned
lower in early trade on Tuesday, as slips in the price of oil
and gold hit the stocks of energy companies and gold miners.  
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 slipped 24.42 points, or 0.16 percent, to 15,601.31
shortly after opening up. The exchange was closed on Monday for
a public holiday.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
