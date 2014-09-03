版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 9月 3日 星期三 21:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as Ukraine ceasefire agreed

TORONTO, Sept 3 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Wednesday, boosted by news of a ceasefire agreement
between Ukraine and Russia.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 37.1 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,656.15
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
