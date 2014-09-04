CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat after open, Manulife weighs

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips on U.S. trade worries; Home Capital slumps
* TSX closes down 95.65 points, or 0.61 percent, at 15,649.54
TORONTO, Sept 4 Canada's main stock in index was little changed shortly after the open as Manulife, which announced after markets closed on Wednesday that it was buying Standard Life's Canadian assets, opened lower, offsetting energy and consumer stock gains. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.32 points at 15,659.95 shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, Editing by W Simon)
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pressured by a plunge in the shares of mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc and investor worries about Canada's trade relationship with the United States.
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday, weighed by a plunge in shares of Home Capital Group Inc after the mortgage lender agreed to a major credit line, while energy stocks moved higher as oil prices reversed losses.