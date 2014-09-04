版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat after open, Manulife weighs

TORONTO, Sept 4 Canada's main stock in index was
little changed shortly after the open as Manulife, which
announced after markets closed on Wednesday that it was buying
Standard Life's Canadian assets, opened lower, offsetting energy
and consumer stock gains.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 2.32 points at 15,659.95 shortly after the
open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory.

