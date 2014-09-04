CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat after open, Manulife weighs

TORONTO, Sept 4 Canada's main stock in index was little changed shortly after the open as Manulife, which announced after markets closed on Wednesday that it was buying Standard Life's Canadian assets, opened lower, offsetting energy and consumer stock gains. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.32 points at 15,659.95 shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, Editing by W Simon)