CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as banks fall and resources rise

TORONTO, Sept 5 Canada's main stock index was little changed soon after the open on Friday, with a retreat in financial stocks counterbalanced by upticks in major gold miners and other resource companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.71 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,579.44 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.3 percent loss for the shortened trading week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)