CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as banks fall and resources rise

TORONTO, Sept 5 Canada's main stock index was
little changed soon after the open on Friday, with a retreat in
financial stocks counterbalanced by upticks in major gold miners
and other resource companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 5.71 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,579.44
shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.3 percent loss
for the shortened trading week.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
