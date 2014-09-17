版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 9月 17日 星期三 21:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed ahead of Fed statement

TORONTO, Sept 17 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S.
Federal Reserve's commentary on its outlook for interest rates.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 12.84 points, or 0.08 percent, 15,497.70
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
