CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as investors process Fed comment

CANADA STOCKS-Lower oil prices weigh on TSX futures
April 26 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices slipped after data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories.
TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as investors digested recent commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve about its monetary policy outlook. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.33 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,451.55 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
April 26 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices slipped after data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories.
TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index notched a two-month high on Tuesday, led by gains for heavyweight financial and energy stocks, while shares of lumber companies rallied after new U.S. import duties on the product came out lower than some investors had expected.
TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index notched on Tuesday a two-month high, led by gains for heavyweight financial and energy stocks, while shares of lumber companies rallied after new U.S. import duties on the product came out lower than some investors had expected.