CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as investors process Fed comment

TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Thursday as investors digested recent
commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve about its monetary
policy outlook.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 7.33 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,451.55
shortly after the open.

