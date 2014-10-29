版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 10月 29日 星期三 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed ahead of Fed statement

TORONTO, Oct 29 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Wednesday as investors refrained from taking
major positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's statement on
monetary policy later in the day.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 15.04 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,639.29
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
