版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 11月 5日 星期三 22:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy, Magna shares offset gold-mining selloff

TORONTO, Nov 5 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Wednesday as gains in the energy sector and in Magna
International Inc helped offset a selloff in gold-mining
shares, which were hurt by a tumbling bullion price.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 66.59 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,457.02
shortly after the open.

 (Editing by W Simon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐