CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy, Magna shares offset gold-mining selloff

TORONTO, Nov 5 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as gains in the energy sector and in Magna International Inc helped offset a selloff in gold-mining shares, which were hurt by a tumbling bullion price. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 66.59 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,457.02 shortly after the open. (Editing by W Simon)