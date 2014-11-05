版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 11月 6日 星期四 05:11 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on oil prices, U.S. data

TORONTO, Nov 5 Canada's main stock index ended
higher on Wednesday as a rebound in oil prices and upbeat U.S.
economic data fueled a jump in the languishing energy sector. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 157.83 points, or 1.1 percent,
at 14,548.26. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak. Editing by Andre Grenon)
