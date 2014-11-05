CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on oil prices, U.S. data

TORONTO, Nov 5 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday as a rebound in oil prices and upbeat U.S. economic data fueled a jump in the languishing energy sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 157.83 points, or 1.1 percent, at 14,548.26. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak. Editing by Andre Grenon)