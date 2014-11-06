版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 11月 6日 星期四 22:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on ECB comments, mining gains

TORONTO, Nov 6 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Thursday as the European Central Bank indicated a
willingness to unveil more stimulus measures if needed and
shares of gold miners rebounded after a decline in the previous
session.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 79.54 points, or 0.55 percent, at 14,627.80
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐