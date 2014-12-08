版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 12月 8日 星期一 22:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on global growth concerns, oil prices

TORONTO Dec 8 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, weighed by sluggish data from Asia, a European Central Bank policymaker's warning about the bloc's economy and a selloff in oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 160.13 points, or 1.11 percent, at 14,313.57 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
