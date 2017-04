TORONTO Dec 9 Canada's main stock index dropped at the open on Tuesday, extending the steep decline of the previous session as the selloff in the price of oil triggered concerns about the health of the global economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 117.72 points, or 0.8 percent, at 14,031.39 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)